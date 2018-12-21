The Federal Government has said that it would have released N1.1 trillion, before the end of the year to Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDA) for capital projects.

Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed noted this on Thursday in Abuja at the public presentation of the 2019 budget.

The 2018 budget was N9.1tn; N2.87tn for capital expenditure, N3.51tn for recurrent (non-debt) expenditure, and N2.01tn for debt servicing.

According to her, the budget will be bankrolled from N2.99tn to be generated from oil revenue, N31.25bn from the Nigeria LNG dividend and N1.17bn through revenue from minerals and mining.

On the implementation of the budget, she said N820.5bn had been released by the government to the MDAs for capital projects.

“Let me, first of all, say that the N820bn that has been released is just MDAs’ capital because we have releases also that go to the statutory transfer agencies that are released to them en bloc and that amount includes both their recurrent as well as their capital,” she said.

“There are also capital releases that are done as part of the capital supplementation, that is to say, it’s service-wide that is not in the N820bn.

“The N820bn is 43 percent of MDAs’ capital; we are working to push this to N1.1tn by the end of December and that would be including the statutory transfers, the service-wide as well as the rest of the MDAs whose capital we are currently processing.”