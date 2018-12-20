Why Igbos Are Hated In Nigeria - Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The Igbo social group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has noted that Igbos are hated in Nigeria because of their industrious and perseverant nature.

These were the words of the President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodo, at the Igbo Day Celebration in Owerri, Imo State.

Nwodo noted that “Restructuring Nigeria will end the marginalisation in the Southeast and South South part of this country.

“This problem which started for decades have not been addressed by successive governments and it is the reason for which we are experiencing these levels of agitations in the country.

“Ndigbo have had and are still having unmitigated hatred from other tribes in Nigeria as a result of their industry and perseverance.”