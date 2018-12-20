The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has described the latest report on unemployment in the country as “catastrophic.”

According to the unemployment report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s unemployed had jumped from 69.09 million in Q3 2017 to 69.54 million in Q3 2018.

In a statement, Paul Ibe who acts as Atiku’s media aide said the development showed that President Muhammadu Buhari is unfit to lead the country.

“We expected a terrible job report, particularly with the comment on live television from the President’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, that President Buhari had ordered the Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr Yemi Kale, to fudge the latest job reports,” the statement added.

“However, the job report released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday, November 19, 2018, is not just terrible, it is catastrophic.

“It shows that under the APC administration, a whopping 20.93m Nigerians have lost their jobs!

“To put this in perspective, the unemployed population in Nigeria is now twice the population of Benin Republic!”

The statement added that “Nigeria cannot continue like this, especially with an administration that continues to blame others for things that they should find solutions to with the latest ridiculous episode being President Buhari’s blaming of former President Jonathan for his own inability to appoint ministers for six months, an action that is directly responsible for the sorry state of unemployment in Nigeria.”