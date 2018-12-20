Rivals Nigeria and Cameroon found themselves at the opposite ends following the draw for the final tournament of the 2019 Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania.

The draw held on Thursday night in the Tanzanian capital, Dar es Salaam, pitted the two-time champions Nigeria in Group A with the host country, together with Angola and debutant Uganda.

Cameroon, champions in 2003, were drawn in Group B alongside top seeds Guinea, Morocco and Senegal.

Incidentally, all the four teams in the group are French-speaking, setting the stage for an exciting round of matches in the race for the two slots for the next round.

The draw watched by a packed crowd at the Mlimani City Conference Centre also had in attendance CAF Executive Committee members, Leodegar Tenga and Moses Magogo.

Caf Director of Competitions, Samson Adamu conducted the daw and was assisted by captain of the Tanzania U-20 team, Michael Moris, and former Taifa Stars player Mohamed Adolf Richard.

The final tournament will be held from 14-28 April 2019 in Tanzania with the semi-finalists qualifying to represent the continent at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru next year.

Group A – Tanzania, Nigeria, Angola, Uganda

Group B – Guinea, Cameroon, Morocco, Senegal