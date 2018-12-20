The president of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, has urged the newly-crowned Miss World Africa, Quiin Abenakyo, to wear her natural hair.

Abenakyo visited the Ugandan leader on Wednesday upon her return from the competition which held in China.

She was the second runner-up and thus, the continental winner.

While sharing his thoughts on the hairstyle of the beauty queen, Museveni tweeted, urging her to represent Africa with her dressing.

“Abenakyo is indeed a tall, beautiful Musoga girl. My only concern is that she was wearing Indian hair,” he tweeted.

“I have encouraged her to keep her natural, African hair. We must show African beauty in its natural form.”

Abenakyo is a computer science student at the Makerere University Business School in Nakawa and hails from Mayuge District in eastern Uganda.