The Nigerian senate has confirmed the appointment of Professor Bolaji Owasanoye as Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

The senate also confirmed eight others as members of the board of the anti-corruption body.

Those confirmed are Grace Chinda from Delta State Okolo Titus (Enugu State), Obiora Igwedebia (Anambra State), Olubukola Balogun (Lagos State) and Justice Adamu Bello (Katsina State).

Others members are Hannatu Muhammed (Jigawa State), Abdullahi Saidu (Niger State) and Yahaya Dauda (Nasarawa State).