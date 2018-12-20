Justice Uwani Abba-Aji was on Thursday confirmed as Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria by the Senate.

Justice Abba-Aji was confirmed after the lawmakers considered a report of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters during plenary in Abuja.

Senator David Umaru, who heads the committee charged to screen Abba Aji’s nomination for appointment as Supreme Court justice, had presented the findings and recommendations of the committee to the Senate.

Presiding over the plenary, Senate President Bukola Saraki congratulated the judge and advised her to take the new task seriously.

He said, “On behalf of my colleagues, I congratulate the new Justice of the Supreme Court. I hope she will carry out this very important responsibility.”

The Senate President stressed the role of the National Assembly in ensuring the judiciary discharges its responsibility in the most efficient way.

He also thanked his colleagues in the upper chamber for their prompt response to the confirmation of the judge’s appointment.

“It is our moral duty to ensure that this responsibility is in the interest of justice and will continue to play an important role,” Saraki said.