The Senate on Thursday adjourned plenary till January 16, for the Christmas and New Year break.

This followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan (APC Yobe), at plenary and seconded by Senator Philip Aduda (PDP-FCT) on behalf of the minority.

In a few remarks before his motion, Lawan described the outgoing year as a successful one for the Senate in terms of bills and motions passed.

“I believe we have done so much work within the year. We have remained focused throughout this period, and we have cooperated among ourselves very well.

“Even though from time to time, partisanship would tend to take its toll, we have displayed commitment and statesmanship.

“I want to thank, particularly our presiding officers, the Senate President and our Deputy Senate President, and of course our colleagues in opposition, those in PDP, APGA, SDP, ADP and PRP.

“You have done wonderfully well by supporting everything for the good governance of Nigeria, and that is how it should be.

“We did that for 16 years while we were in the opposition, and I believe that we will continue with this next year,” he said.

Lawan also thanked his fellow APC members for standing by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, urging them to sustain the tempo in 2019.

He assured the Executive arm of government of the continued cooperation and partnership of the Senate to ensure that “we give Nigerians what they need regardless of our political affiliation.”

Before seconding the motion, Aduda also gave few remarks in which he thanked his colleagues for working together for the peace and prosperity of the nation.

On his part, Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the sitting, wished Nigerians well during and after the festive period.

Ekweremadu advised Nigerians to drive carefully, and eat and drink responsibly “knowing that there is tomorrow.”