The Presidency has said the actions of federal lawmakers during President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 budget presentation at the National Assembly was not surprising.

Concise News had reported that there were cheers and boos on Wednesday as Buhari presented the 2019 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly.

Speaking on the issue, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, noted that lawmakers who lost their tickets for the 2019 elections were responsible for the attack on Buhari.

“This is the year of election. This is the year when members have lost nominations by their political parties,” Enang added.

“This is the year when many members have changed their political parties.

“We are going for elections, and any year you have elections, sometimes you see a president saying ‘I am sending the budget, I don’t want to go and face the heat of the people who lost nominations.’

“But he didn’t do that. He said ‘I am the President of the Federal Republic. I will go and address them, and perform my constitutional duty.’”