Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has condemned the dissolution of the State Working Committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) by the National Working Committee (NWC).

The governor faulted the decision of the APC national leadership at the Government House in Owerri, the state capital.

Okorocha, who has recently criticised the APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, accused the former governor of embarking on a “failed mission”.

He stressed that there was already a court injunction restraining the party’s NWC from suspending, dissolving, or tampering with the existing structure of the APC led by Daniel Nwafor in the state.

The governor, therefore, advised the national leadership of the party to rescind on its decision to dissolve the State Working Committee.

According to Okorocha, any decision contrary to the court judgment will definitely not portray the party in good light.

He reiterated his position that President Muhammadu Buhari would win his re-election in the general polls in 2019.

The governor, however, said he cannot guarantee the success of the APC governorship candidate in his state.