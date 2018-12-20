The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said it will investigate the fire explosion in Abule Egba in Lagos State.

Concise News reported that the fire, caused by pipeline vandals, affected the area on Wednesday with residential and commercial buildings rocked.

A statement by the NNPC said, “System 2B is the pipeline that is used to transport refined petroleum products from Atlas Cove to depots in Satellite Town, Ejigbo in Lagos; Mosimi in Ogun State; Ibadan in Oyo State; Ore in Ondo State and Ilorin in Kwara State.

“While the whole stretch of the pipeline has been the target of vandals in the past, the section at Abule Egba has also been a notorious spot through, which scores of lives have been lost in the past.

“The Wednesday’s vandalisation and resultant fire incident on the pipeline in Abule Egba area of Lagos would however not affect petroleum products distribution during the Christmas season.”