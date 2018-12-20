Nigerians Blast Lil Kesh, Olamide Over 'Logo Benz' Lyrics

Nigerians have berated rappers Lil Kesh and Olamide for supporting ‘money ritual’ in the former’s latest single, ‘Logo Benz‘.

Concise News had reported earlier that Lil Kesh, a former ‘Yahoo Boy No Laptop” artiste, teamed up with his erstwhile boss, Olamide, to release new single “Logo Benz”.

The new anthem which was produced by Rexxie talks about money ritual and how he (Lil Kesh) wants to buy Benz.

Lil Kesh also sent out a warning to ladies to be careful with their “underwears”, saying: “panties are disappearing” in what appears to be a reaction to the ongoing trend among internet fraudsters (Yahoo boys) in the country.

In the song, Olamide could be heard saying: “I dey pray to Jesu ko owo wole, if money no enter I go do blood money oo. I dey pray to Allah ko owo wole oo, if money no enter I go do blood money oo,” Olamide said in the song.

Apparently displeased with the lyrics of Logo Benz, Nigerians took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to blast the singers.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below…

So you mean it is BLOOD MONEY that lil kesh and olamide said in that " logo Benz " song. Wow. I thought it was EBUKA. My daze pic.twitter.com/5Vee74agd5 — Oriire (@Orire_) December 20, 2018

Please what absolute filth is this “Logo Benz” song?! My moral standards aren’t the highest but my conscience can’t even let me play this on radio. — Paterson (@THE_PATERSON) December 19, 2018

Lil kesh and Olamide needs someone to teach them to stop singing nonsense.

How can two sane people walk into the studio to record "Pata ni logo Benz, if Money no enter I go do blood money?"

The brain is there for you to use, use it wisely — Your Mom's Boyfriend (@DJPhemzydee) December 19, 2018

What song am i hearing from Lil kesh X Olamide. "Pata ni logo benz"

Sell your pata at owner's risk & if money no enter i will do blood money. Olamide stop that!! — #FreePadsForGirls (@_iamColeman) December 20, 2018

That Logo Benz song Olamide and Lil Kesh song is hate speech and should be ban from Radio station and all public places. — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) December 20, 2018

Me on twitter: Lil Kesh Ft Olamide latest song is so diabolic and demonic, they are promoting Yahoo and blood money Me when Dj plays "Logo Benz" : pic.twitter.com/DzP58tB03b — Trouble Maker 😒 (G.O) (@ObongRoviel) December 20, 2018

From “Living Things” (Fraud). Wetin we gain (any you make it, just make it) Able God (Fraud/Yahoo) Logo Benz (Ritual) The trend will continue because such songs blow faster. — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) December 20, 2018

Logo Benz is the worst song I've heard this year. And in the next 10 years to come.#LogoBenz #OluwaniLogoMi pic.twitter.com/xg5qgXYHKZ — Dc Darmee (@Iamomojoibo) December 19, 2018

“Logo Benz” by Lil Kesh and Olamide is the worst song of the year and in 10years to come 😡😡😡 — Stephen (@stephraysan) December 19, 2018

Story for the Gods-Rape

Science student- drug abuse

Poverty die- yahoo

Logo Benz- Ritual Olamide really is not only trash but a liability to Nigeria’s journey🤷🏾‍♂️ — Youngichu 💯IFB (@youngichu) December 20, 2018

It went from Olu Maintain's "Yahooze" to Kelly Handsome's "Maga don Pay" then down to 9ice's "Living Things" & Now Lil Kesh's Logo Benz. From "If i hammer" to "i go do blood", its only get worse as we continue normalising Fraud — KinG NomSo👑 (@ani_nomso) December 20, 2018

This "Pata ni logo benz" song is a totally insensitive song.. Infact, if you find it funny, you're stupid.. Olamide and lil kesh should be banned.. Their desperation to stay relevant has gotten out of hand — BREZZIDENT (@OlaTheOG) December 20, 2018

Pata ni logo Benz??? No. Lil Kesh has to go. What the entire fuck is this nonsense song? What's worse is Olamide is featured, even if Kesh is a lost battle, bros u no suppose encourage am na 😑😑😑😑😑 — Manny ✂ (@DeGentleman_) December 20, 2018

LOGO BENZ❌❌❌❌

Nigga is just so desperate😡😡#Lilkesh pls change career — Perlumee (@reel_pelex) December 19, 2018

Mr Eazi Endorsed Logo Benz

And quickly Deleted it when Olamide and Lil Kesh started trending Are you seeing 😂😂😂

Hypocrites everywhere

Una go de alright pic.twitter.com/khwZJIdiVF — Trouble Maker 😒 (G.O) (@ObongRoviel) December 20, 2018

Aptly said, nowadays i turn the TV on and there's no hero in sight.

Songs like Wetin we gain, Living things, Able God, Logo Benz, Stay Woke and so on do not pass messages that aid the growth of the society. — Olawale (@TheWalePeters) December 20, 2018

Lil kesh again !!!!!!!!! Haha ….nonsense song …. This is olamide and lil kesh endorsing "yahoo plus" ….but come to think of is "pata" the logo of Benz in actually sense… — alubarika media (@alubarikaMedia) December 20, 2018

Lil Kesh and Olamide's pursuit to become consistent and relevant in the Music Industry has taken a wrong turn with their new Single "Logo Benz". Such an insensitive ,demonic and possessed song. SMH! — Tico (@I_am_bola) December 20, 2018

Yahoo boys when they hear Logo Benz. pic.twitter.com/GhCP5R2Qns — S I D N Σ Y (@SidneyKings) December 20, 2018

It's official, @olamide_YBNL is singing trash. What's money nor enter, I go do blood money oo. Olamide I thought you're a boss, now I know you're a ritualist. This song should be ban on air. #Logo Benz — Corper Othuke. (@Gadisaac1) December 20, 2018

Here's what my boss had to say about Lil Kesh and Olamide's "LOGO BENZ" What do you think?? pic.twitter.com/s48K7ZFdp9 — Micheal (@BAD_M4) December 20, 2018

When Yahoo Company sees Nigerians aggressively tweeting bad about Lil Kesh ft Olamide – LOGO BENZ song😂😂

They be like… Which one be our own there now? pic.twitter.com/mM79MQVoXo — Jaytizzy Banks 🇳🇬 🍥 (@iamjaytizzy) December 20, 2018

It will be in the best interest of Olamide x Lil Kesh to withdraw that Logo Benz song. Sane people will not agree with that kind of song. Is it the girls who are infuriated at missing pants or guys who don’t want to stain their hands with blood. That song is THRASH! — ThankGod Ukachukwu (@kcnaija) December 20, 2018

Na to stone any DJ wey play that Pata ni logo Benz song. — Mazi Ibe (@I_pissVodka) December 20, 2018

Public Announcement Stay far away from Olamide Concrete at Eko Hotel Convention Centre on the 23rd of Dec because you are liable to be used for MONEY RITUAL if Money doesn't enter his account before then. I'm giving away my ticket for free please. Can't come and die Logo Benz — Youngichu 💯IFB (@youngichu) December 20, 2018

As we are condemning Olamide and Lil Kesh for their mumu Logo Benz song, my eyes mistakenly read one tweet somewhere and the person was trying to say Fela was singing rubbish abi inspired by his society back then abi something something. I hope I don't see that tweet again sha. — Bhadmus Hakeem (@Bhadoosky) December 20, 2018

Logo Benz has to be the most barbaric, useless & misleading song I've heard this year 🤦🏾‍♂️. Like what the actual fuck!!! — Irúmolè JavaScript​ (@tobie_eniafe) December 20, 2018

You don hear dat new Olamide and Lil kesh new song? ' Logo Benz"?

Dem say he dey glorify rituals o Ehen, you don't mean it🤔 pic.twitter.com/6IpxFpTuOf — Osirmah (@osirmah) December 20, 2018

You don hear dat new Olamide and Lil kesh new song? ' Logo Benz"?

Dem say he dey glorify rituals o Ehen, you don't mean it🤔 pic.twitter.com/6IpxFpTuOf — Osirmah (@osirmah) December 20, 2018

With the tweets I'm seeing about #LogoBenz, I'm even scared of downloading the song.. Like what if I download & that's the link baba has given them to use 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HRt1hm5hGa — Dr Jayke (@jake_momoh) December 20, 2018

Olamide will soon come and tell us that the aim behind the Logo Benz song with Lil kesh is to dissuade young boys from involving in rituals, same thing after being bashed by the media for releasing a song like science student that promotes drug use! — Tutu of Port Harcourt (@tutuofPH) December 20, 2018

3. Lil Kesh came on next to sing: "pata ni logo Benz, a fẹ́ wa Benz," meaning a pair of panties is the logo of Benz, we want to buy Benz.

He went on singing about how he will enjoy the money of the panties in different ways. — THE DAMILOLA AKINSANYA ™️🇳🇬 (@the_damilolar) December 20, 2018

In 2014 he sang “story for the gods” glorifying rape (domestic violence/rape spiked), in 2018 sang about drugs use “Science Student” (the use of codeine skyrocketed) now “Logo Benz” about rituals & G-boy. We need to fight this virus: Olamide & Lil Kesh — Young Gatsby- Mr. Fix It (@GatsbyyYoung) December 20, 2018

Yes I want Money but not blood money🙏🏻 I want to drive tinted car but not blood one🙏🏻 I want to flex but not in bad way🙏🏻 We call ourselves leaders and we are the one influencing people badly “Logo Benz” by Lil Kesh and Olamide is the worst song of the year — ABDURRAHMAN 📢 ✨✨ (@AAAnationDr) December 20, 2018

Okay, let's add one and two together and think ahead to assume what Olamide and Lil kesh would say when asked questions about their new song Logo benz… LK: When I started with "Sa pata at owners risk, won ka pata o", it was an advice for ladies not to spread their pants anyhow — Irebamiji S. kugbakin (@Theirebamiji1) December 20, 2018

You, each time you listen to Lil Kesh and Olamide's useless song 'Logo Benz'. Some lines shouldn't be crossed in the name of art! pic.twitter.com/BnzX7xHMuv — Paul Olarewaju (@Consecratedp) December 20, 2018

When you go to some hostels in Abraka, female pants is used as Logo of Benz, Now Olamide and Lil Kesh have now made it obvious. This is total rubbish, glorifying blood money is low of this respected Artist. Sad! — To Be Honest🇳🇬 (@iamthelawrenzi) December 20, 2018

"Pata ni Logo Benz"

"If I don't get money, I will do blood money" – Olamide x Lil Kesh And you people are wondering why Ritualists are on the rise? — Yomi (@Yommie_Scream) December 20, 2018

This new Lil kesh x Olamide song 'Logo Benz' is just trash and am disappointed with Olamide, you people just keep hyping and promoting ritual killings in our society… Nah wah ooo pic.twitter.com/mQIQy4jCt6 — Folarin folzy (@Therealfolzy) December 20, 2018

Lost my respect for Olamide and lil kesh for that stupid pata ni logo Benz song! They're both stupid and insensitive. Idiots. His concert should be banned and boycotted really. Thats just some bullshit using your voice for shit like that just to trend. Idiots — Dr Shaah (@1drshaah) December 20, 2018