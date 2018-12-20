Nigerians Blast Lil Kesh, Olamide Over 'Logo Benz' Lyrics
Rappers Olamide and Lil Kesh.

Nigerians have berated rappers Lil Kesh and Olamide for supporting ‘money ritual’ in the former’s latest single, ‘Logo Benz‘.

Concise News had reported earlier that Lil Kesh, a former ‘Yahoo Boy No Laptop” artiste,  teamed up with his erstwhile boss, Olamide, to release new single “Logo Benz”.

The new anthem which was produced by Rexxie talks about money ritual and how he (Lil Kesh) wants to buy Benz.

Lil Kesh also sent out a warning to ladies to be careful with their “underwears”, saying: “panties are disappearing” in what appears to be a reaction to the ongoing trend among internet fraudsters (Yahoo boys) in the country.

In the song, Olamide could be heard saying: “I dey pray to Jesu ko owo wole, if money no enter I go do blood money oo. I dey pray to Allah ko owo wole oo, if money no enter I go do blood money oo,” Olamide said in the song.

Apparently displeased with the lyrics of Logo Benz, Nigerians took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to blast the singers.

Concise News captured some of the reactions below…

