President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presented a budget proposal of N8.83 trillion for the year 2019 to a joint session of the National Assembly. The 2019 Budget, tagged ‘Budget of Sustenance’, is a drop from the N9.12tn approved for 2018. The president proposed an oil benchmark of $60 per barrel with a daily production output of 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd).

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (rtd), describing it as “very sad and unfortunate.” The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday, commiserated with the family of the late four-star general, his friends and professional colleagues in the military.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presented the 2019 Appropriation Bill of N8.83 trillion to the National Assembly amid a rowdy session. The budget presentation was devoid of orderliness as anti and pro-Buhari lawmakers reportedly threw punches at each other. This happened while Nigeria’s number one citizen was interrupted on several occasions by some lawmakers on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who jeered and mocked him. But legislators tied to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) countered the boos with a round of applause for Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 budget presentation ended abruptly after the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, failed to give his remarks. The speaker of the House failed to give his speech because the lower legislative chamber was rowdy. Before it got the Dogara’s turn to speak, some lawmakers had already booed and cheered the president while he gave his speech. Some of them even displayed placards while the president spoke.

Missed reactions, on Wednesday, greeted President Muhammadu Buhari’s presentation of the 2018 appropriation bill at a joint session of the National Assembly. Concise News reported that Buhari presented N8.83 trillion as the budget for the year 2019, tagging it the “Budget of Sustenance” which is a drop from the N9.12tn approved for 2018. The presentation has, however, attracted reactions from Nigerians as it witnessed a rowdy session.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday promised to send a bill on the implementation of the new minimum wage to the National Assembly soon. While presenting the 2019 Budget proposal before the joint session of the National Assembly, Buhari noted that the government had included the implementation of the national minimum wage.

Omoyele Sowore’s party, the African Action Congress (AAC), has dragged Nigeria Election Debate Group (NEDG) to court over the exclusion of its Vice-Presidential Candidate, Rabiu Rufai in the debate which held on December 14. Inibehe Effiong, the National Legal Adviser of the party, in the company of AAC’s Deputy National Secretary, Joshua Adeoye filed the suit against the body at the FCT High Court in Maitama, Abuja.

The national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, says he hopes the national assembly will not distort the 2019 appropriation bill presented by President Muhammadu Buhari. Concise News had reported earlier that President Buhari presented a budget proposal of N8.83 trillion for the year 2019 to a joint session of the National Assembly. Reacting, Oshiomhole described Buhari’s presentation of the budget as “a successful outing.”

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday 25th, Wednesday 26th December 2018 and Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations respectively. Minister of Interior, Lt. General Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd.) made the declaration in a statement signed by Mohammed Manga, Director of Press of the ministry, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Following his dismissal by Manchester United as manager, Jose Mourinho has told reporters that he has nothing to say about it. The Portuguese led the Red Devils to Europa League and League Cup success during his tenure at the helm, but a poor run of form across the first half of the 2018-19 campaign has seen him pay the price. Trailed by journalists as he left his house in London, Mourinho responded to queries by saying: “Let me walk. I have nothing to say.”

