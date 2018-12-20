Lil Kesh, Olamide Talk 'Money Ritual' In New Single 'Logo Benz' (Audio)

Former ‘Yahoo Boy No Laptop” artiste, Keshinro Ololade, popularly known by his stage name “Lil Kesh”, has teamed up with his erstwhile boss, Olamide, to release new single “Logo Benz”.

The new anthem which was produced by Rexxie talks about money ritual and how he (Lil Kesh) wants to buy Benz.

Lil Kesh also sent out a warning to ladies to be careful with their “underwears”, saying: “panties are disappearing” in what appears to be a reaction to the ongoing trend among internet fraudsters (Yahoo boys) in the country.

In the song, Olamide could be heard saying: “I dey pray to Jesu ko owo wole, if money no enter I go do blood money oo. I dey pray to Allah ko owo wole oo, if money no enter I go do blood money oo,” Olamide said in the song.

Listen to the song below…

Concise News reports that Lil Kesh’s “Logo Benz” is coming after his resurgence with his contribution to the viral single, ‘Able God’ by Chinko Ekun, a former record label mate.