The governor of the state of Kogi, Yahaya Bello, has said that lawmakers who jeered at President Muhammadu Buhari during his 2019 budget proposal presentation were poorly raised by their parents.

Buhari’s proposed N8.83 trillion to the National Assembly amid a rowdy session, as anti and pro-Buhari lawmakers reportedly threw punches at each other.

This happened while Nigeria’s number one citizen was interrupted on several occasions by some lawmakers on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who jeered at him.

The president asked the lawmakers to comport themselves, saying: ”the world is watching.”

And speaking with newsmen at the end of the Anchor Borrowers Programme Gala Night at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday night, Bello commended Buhari for remaining calm.

He said: “As I said sometimes back that when you have a child that is not well trained by his parents, he will constitute a menace to the society. And that is what we witnessed today [Wednesday] at the National Assembly.

“National Assemblies are supposed to be made of men and women of character and integrity. We’ve seen those who constitute such class of human being today and those that constitute menace to the society in the National Assembly today.

“But above all, I thank God and thank Mr President for a wonderful presentation of 2019 Budget estimates and which we all believe will take Nigeria to the next level by the grace of God.”