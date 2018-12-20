The Accord Party in Lagos State has endorsed the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje.

Leaders and members of Accord Party at an elaborate ceremony at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja on Thursday, said they were ready to work with Agbaje to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The governorship candidate of Accord, Joseph Beckley, said he decided to concede to Agbaje in the general interest of the state.

Agbaje, in his remarks, thanked the party for the endorsement.

He said it was a sign that the state was ready for a change of leadership.

He said, “Enough of Baba Sope. Enough of Eko sun lo. It is time to free Lagosians. And for those on the other side, it is not too late to join this moving train.”

Accord party claimed that it received 20,000 members of the APC who defected to the party on Thursday.