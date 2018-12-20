Nigeria’s electoral body, INEC, has raised fears that the nationwide strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) could hamper smooth running of the 2019 general election.

The union commenced the nationwide strike on 5 November after a meeting of its national leadership at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

The lecturers are protesting poor funding of Nigerian Universities, the alleged plot to increase students’ fees, introduction of an education bank, as well as non-implementation of previous agreements, among other issues.

And INEC is expected to deploy over one million ad-hoc staff made up of lecturers in federal tertiary institutions, including Asuu, members of the National Youth Service Corps and students of federal tertiary institutions.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a one-day seminar on media gender-sensitive reporting, a National Commissioner of INEC Festus Okoye said the categories of ad-hoc staff to be used would serve as Returning Officers, Collation Officers, Supervisory Presiding Officers, and Assistant Presiding Officers.

Okoye said, “It is next to impossibility for members of the NYSC to provide all the ad-hoc staff needs and requirements of the commission and over 70 per cent of the ad-hoc staff requirement in some states of the federation are drawn from students of federal tertiary institutions.

“Hence, the lingering strike by Asuu will no doubt have a serious impact on the preparations for the conduct of the 2019 elections. We, therefore, call on Asuu and the Federal Government of Nigeria to quickly and genuinely resolve the lingering impasse that has led to uncertainty in the education sector.

“The national interest, the interest of our democracy and the reputation of Nigeria demands the immediate resolution of the issues that led to the strike and we so urge.

“It is important that students in federal tertiary institutions should and must be in school at least a month before the February 16 Presidential and National Assembly elections. They are a critical resource and their absence will have adverse effects on the ad-hoc requirements of INEC.”