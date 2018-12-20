'I Am Not A Politician And Will Never Be' Says Fela Durotoye

The 2019 Presidential Candidate of Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Fela Durotoye, says he is not a politician but a nation builder.

Durotoye made this comment during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on the sidelines of The Future Awards Africa 2018 in Lagos where he was a guest.

The ANN presidential candidate said his intention for contesting Nigeria’s presidency is to represent a generational change in the leadership structure of Nigeria away from politics.

Durotoye urged Nigerians to vote only people who would deliver dividends of democracy across all levels of governance and not those who will fight for their selfish interests.

His words: “I have said it that I am not a politician and will never be a politician. I am a nation builder.

“I have always insisted that there is a need to take politics out of governance. We need nation builders so that we can have policy formulators and not politics.

“I think it is policies that change the life of the people and not politics, the economy of the nation is in the hands of the policy articulators not the politicians.

“We should be thinking of those that are ready to build this country through good policies and look away from the politicians who are just to milk the country.”

“We need honest people in governance, those that know the onions of good governance. So, in this light we need to talk to our people at the grassroots and educate them.

“There is a call to action because everybody’s grass has its roots and it is our responsibility to make the call for the desired change.

“The change we are talking about is not about me but the whole generation of which I belong to, my presidential race is generational.

“I am frank person and honest, I want everyone to do what is right and engage in the right attitude; we should speak out on what we want to change about governance in Nigeria,’’ he said.