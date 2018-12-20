Former Nigeria international Taribo West has admitted that he signed “slave” contracts while playing football in some top European leagues.

The ex-Super Eagles defender, who warned young footballers to be on the lookout and avoid falling into the hands of profiteers, noted that it was hellish for him back then.

Taribo, who played for Julius Berger in the Nigeria Professional League, launched his career in Europe at French Ligue 1 side Auxerre in 1993.

He has, however, opened up that he signed the contract without knowing what it entailed.

According to him, the scene replayed itself as he moved to Italian side Inter Milan in 1997.

“I played in Auxerre for (almost) free,” the defender said during Footballers Connect, an event aimed at bridging the gap between young footballers, professionals, and ex-internationals.

”I was playing under a contract for five years without knowing the contents and conditions binding the contract.

“After the third year, Arsenal, Juventus, Glasgow Rangers, Sevilla and Betis came for me. I went to the coach stating that I wanted to leave but he sat me down, showed me my contract terms with Auxerre.

“I saw the details of what I had signed. Where my fellow defenders were earning as high as 120,000 French Francs, I was going home with 3000 French Francs.

“I wanted to set Auxerre on fire that day. Immediately, I called my manager, who was turning me left and right (while) enjoying himself in Senegal.

“One day I went to see my coach after training where I met a certain manager who told me that about five clubs were interested in signing me.

“On the table, I saw Arsenal, Juventus, Glasgow Rangers, Sevilla and Inter Milan. He began to make calls and Inter was the destination, I signed the contract papers without knowing its content yet again.”