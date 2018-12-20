Tens of thousands of passengers at one of the UK’s busiest airports are facing major disruption after two drones were seen over the airfield.

Gatwick’s runway has been shut since Wednesday night, when the devices were seen flying over the perimeter fence.

The airport said 110,000 passengers on 760 flights were due to fly on Thursday.

Police were still hunting for the drone operator after another device was reported just before 07:00 GMT.

Those due to travel have been told to check the status of their flight, while Easyjet told its passengers not to go to Gatwick if their flights have been cancelled.

Sussex Police said it was not terror-related but a “deliberate act” of disruption.

European air traffic management group Eurocontrol said the runway would remain closed until 11:00.