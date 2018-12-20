The Super Eagles have ended year 2018 as the fourth best team in Africa and 44th in the world, following the ranking for December released on Thursday by global football’s governing body, Fifa.

Meanwhile, fellow west Africans Senegal finished the year as the continent’s number one team and 23rd in the world, while Tunisia, Morocco and DR Congo complete the top five in Africa.

African champions Cameroon ended as seventh and 55th in the world, Ghana finished a place better than them, while Egypt occupy the eighth position.

Top 10 in Africa

Senegal (23)

Tunisia (26)

Morocco (40)

Nigeria (44)

DR Congo (49)

Ghana (51)

Cameroon (55)

Egypt (56)

Burkina Faso (61)

Mali (64)

In the global ranking, Belgium ended top of the global football ranking, one position ahead of World Cup champions France.

The Red Devils lead the standings on 1,727 points, just one point better than the French.

Brazil remain third with 1,676 points in an unchanged top 10, ahead of World Cup finalists Croatia, England, Portugal, Uruguay, Switzerland, Spain and Denmark.

The first rankings of 2019 are to be issued on February 7.