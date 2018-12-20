The English FA has fined Arsenal and Tottenham £45,000 and £50,000 respectively for failing to control their players following Eric Dier’s goal celebrations earlier this month.

Both clubs admitted an FA charge of failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during Arsenal’s 4-2 win at the Emirates on December 2.

Both sets of players and benches were involved in a confrontation after Dier made it 1-1 in the 32nd minute of the game, and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino sprinted down the touchline to play peacemaker.

Spurs received a higher fine because they have a worst track record for similar incidents.

Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen has since said the melee showed “how much was at stake” in an “intense derby”.