 Ensure Peaceful Election, Buhari Tells Nigeria Police

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to ensure the peaceful conduct of the 2019 general elections.

Speaking at the commissioning of 602 Regular Cadet Course One at Police Academy Wudil, Kano on Thursday, the President said it was the duty of the police to secure the 2019 election.

“You must do everything possible to make the 2019 general elections hitch-free. You must prevent snatching of ballot boxes and violence.

“Elections must be conducted peacefully and in a hitch-free environment.