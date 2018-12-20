Edo Assembly Passes N183.7bn 2019 Budget Presented By Obaseki

The Edo State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the state 2019 Appropriation Bill of N183.7 billion presented by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The development followed a motion by the Majority Leader, Roland Asoro and seconded by Monday Ehighalua (PDP- Esan West) at the plenary in Benin the state capital.

Governor Obaseki had on November 26 presented a budget of N175 billion to the house for consideration but the house increased the budget by N7.9 billion to accommodate more developmental programmes bringing the total amount to N183.7 billion.

A breakdown of the budget showed that capital expenditure was put at N102.9 billion, while recurrent expenditure stood at N80.8 billion.