Buhari's Economic Squad Ignorant, Says Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic team is ignorant of what it takes to manage the economy.

Atiku said this on Wednesday, adding that the nation’s economy is in bad shape because of the ignorance exhibited by the economic team.

He spoke in a town hall meeting with the busineess community in Aba, Abia State, noting that he would use his knowledge of the economy, if voted in 2019, to turn the fortunes of the country around.

“I am aware of your challenges because I am a businessman like you. Whatever that is your pain is also my pain,” Atiku added.

“I face the same challenges you are facing, but the only thing we can do to change the situation is to change the government in power now.

“This present government lacks the understanding and the capacity to turn our economy around, nor promote the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

“We would ensure that policies that would encourage businesses to thrive in Nigeria are put in place.”