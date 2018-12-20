President Muhammadu Buhari has restated that the increase in salary of police was not meant to induce them to support his second term bid.

Buhari, who stated this at the passing out of cadets at the Police Academy, Kano said such would amount to corruption which his administration was fighting and would continue to fight.

He said that his administration has zero tolerance for corruption.

According to him, corruption is the major impediment to the growth of Nigerian economy.

“We must shun corruption and fight at all levels,’’ he ordered the new police officers.

He also called on the police officers to uphold the ethics and regulation of their profession and not be allowed to be influenced in any way.

Buhari warned that anyone found wanting would be disciplined according to extant laws.