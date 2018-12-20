President Muhamadu Buhari has commissioned the new international terminal building of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Buhari commissioned the terminal on Thursday with dignitaries like the Minister of Aviation (State) in attendance.

According to him, the terminal is “yet another significant milestone for international air travelers in an out of the Federal Capital Territory.”

In addition, he said: “with the commissioning of this terminal Nigeria is moving closer to achieving and meeting global standards in the facilitation, passenger processing, and service delivery in line with international best practices.”

Watch the video of the commissioning below: