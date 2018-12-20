Booing: Lawmakers Were Craving For Buhari's Attention- Shehu Sani

The senator representing Kaduna Central at the Nigerian Senate, Shehu Sani, says what transpired during President Muhammadu Buhari’s budget presentation at a joint session of the national assembly on Wednesday, showed that the lawmakers were craving for the President’s attention.

Concise News had reported earlier that President Buhari presented a budget proposal of N8.83 trillion for the year 2019 to a joint session of the National Assembly.

During the budget presentation, some members of the joint national assembly, booed the President while he was delivering his speech.

The action of the lawmakers made President Buhari pause at different intervals even as he pleaded with them to comport themselves as they were on “international television”.

When President Buhari said the economy and security have improved under his administration, some lawmakers shouted “Lies! Lies!. While President Buhari’s supporters cheered and clapped in solidarity, the voice of his opponents resonated within the chamber with some of the legislators accusing the President of making false claims.

Reacting to the development in a post on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, on Wednesday evening, Sani said the lawmakers craved for the President’s attention “cheering even a sip of water”, in what appears to be a jib at the lawmakers that applauded every statement of the President during the budget presentation.

Sani tweeted: “The Budget Presentation was a theatre of the absurd; one side of the opera occupied by the oleaginous & obsequious choristers craving for the attention of Mr Prez, cheering even a sip of water; And the other occupied by unruly bands of impudent hecklers & discourteous objectors”.