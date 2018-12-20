Two governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun and Rochas Okorocha of Imo have been accused of anti-party activities by the party.

To this end, the party queried the governors at a National Working Committee meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Local government and ward executives committees in the two states were dissolved at the meeting.

“The party has sent letters to the governors to explain what has been attributed to them in the media and their commitment to the party’s ideals. We want to give them a fair hearing,.” the Punch quoted a member of the NWC as saying.

Meanwhile, the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, on Wednesday inaugurated a nine-member caretaker committee for the Imo APC.