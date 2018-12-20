Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has been awarded an Order of the British Empire for his contribution to sports.

The 29-year-old who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO titles was given the award by Prince Charles at a ceremony in Buckingham Palace, on Thursday.

Prior to this, Joshua was previously awarded an MBE back in 2013 for his success at the London 2012 Olympics where he won gold in the heavyweight boxing.

He took to his Instagram and Twitter pages to share a photo from the ceremony.