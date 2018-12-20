Rights activist Aisha Yesufu has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari for asking unruly federal lawmakers to comport themselves during his eventful 2019 budget presentation.

The Nigerian leader, on Wednesday, proposed N8.83 trillion to the National Assembly amid a rowdy session.

Tagged ‘Budget of Sustenance’, the proposed budget for next year is less than the existing one, which is N9.12tn.

But the budget presentation was devoid of orderliness as anti and pro-Buhari lawmakers reportedly threw punches at each other.

This happened while Nigeria’s number one citizen was interrupted on several occasions by some lawmakers on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who jeered at him.

However, legislators tied to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) countered the boos with a round of applause for Buhari.

The president asked the lawmakers to comport themselves, saying: ”the world is watching.”

But Buhari’s comment did not go down well with Yesufu.

The co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls movement immediatley took to Twitter, where she wrote: ”The world also watches when defenceless Shiites are mowed down & killed by the military using assault weapons. The world also watches when innocent protesters are tear gassed and arrested. The world is watching as you put us on the brink”