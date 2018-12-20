Aggrieved aspirants in the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) have called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Victor Oye.

The aspirants are also demanding for a refund of money spent on buying Expression of Interest Form and Delegates Form.

The aspirants claimed that they were short-changed during the primary election in Anambra state.

They added that the National Working Committee led by Oye fraudulently collected huge sums of money to the tune of about N1billion from them for their participation in the failed primary election.

The leader of the aggrieved aspirants, Onyeka Mbaso, an aspirant for Nnewi North and Federal Constituency claimed that even the Reconciliation Committee raised by the leader and Chairman of Board of Trustees of the party, Governor Willie Obiano, to address the anomalies was suppressed by some strangers that have invaded the party.

Secretary to the APGA Primary Election Reconciliation Committee, Ifeatu Obi-Okoye in reaction to the demands of the aspirants called for restraint.

According to him, demanding anyone’s sack at this critical time may not augur well with the party. He added that most of the issues raised by the aggrieved members have been addressed.