Access Bank To Raise $250m Capital After Diamond Bank Acquisition

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, has said the bank is planning to raise $250m Tier 11 capital.

Wigwe said this on Wednesday in Lagos during a press conference after Access Bank acquired Diamond Bank.

“Access Bank has already finalised terms and obtained regulatory approvals for a Tier II capital issuance, which will raise $250m, available for drawdown in January 2019,” Wigwe added.

“Access Bank has also obtained ‘No objection’ from the Central Bank of Nigeria to undertake a rights issue to raise up to N75bn ($ 207m) in H1 2019.

“Shareholder approvals and other regulatory approvals will be obtained before the offer opens.

“This accelerates the capital management plan to support retail growth, previously set out in the bank’s five-year strategy.”

He added that “Diamond Bank will benefit from Access Bank’s strong culture of risk and capital management expertise and a clear strategy for sustainable growth.

“Access Bank will take advantage of Diamond Bank’s unparalleled retail banking expertise and strong digital offering.

“Together, the two companies would create one of Nigeria’s leading banks, with 29 million customers, including more than 13 million mobile customers, as well as 3,100 Automated Teller Machines and around 32,000 Point of Sale terminals.”

According to him, the bank would decide if “it wants to go into pension business by retaining the pension licence of Diamond Pension Fund Custodian, which is a subsidiary of Diamond Bank.

“We will take a very strategic decision whether we will have to sell it or keep it.”