Access Bank Speaks On Fate Of Diamond Bank Staff After Acquisition

The Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wike has said the firm will re-skill staff of Diamond Bank following the latter’s acquisition by the former.

Concise News reported that Access Bank acquired Diamond Bank recently with fears that staff of the acquired bank will be retrenched.

However, Wigwe in a press conference on Wednesday in Lagos noted that the bank is not going to do such.

“It is not a matter of asking people to go because that is certainly not what we are looking to do,” he said.

“The idea is to re-skill people, get people to perform at the best level they can be and get people to be at the same standard as far as performance is concerned at [the] same level across both institutions.”