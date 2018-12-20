Over 800 companies have closed down in Nigeria between 2009 and 2011, according to the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

The President of NACCIMA, Herbert Ajayi, said this on Tuesday, in Asaba, at a zonal workshop on economic diversification organised by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

According to Ajayi, the companies closed down due to the harsh economic conditions in the country.

“The manufacturing industry as a whole operates on more than 70 percent of energy it generates, using generators; and operating these generators greatly increases the cost of manufacturing goods,’’ he said.

He added that the manufacturing sector is troubled by multiple taxations, unabated smuggling and inadequate access to finance, both local and abroad among others.

Also, he noted that insecurity in the country and the inability of government agencies in the ports to meet their 24-hour target, for cargo clearance were also contributory factors.