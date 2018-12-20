A former Cross Rivers State Governor, Donald Duke, has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 budget presentation.

Buhari, on Wednesday, presented the 2019 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly.

The budget proposal was pegged at N8.83trn fiscal 2019 with the crude oil benchmark set at $60.

Also, 2.3m barrels were estimated to be produced daily in the country, according to Buhari.

While speaking on the development, Duke tweeted that “Submitting a budget in December for 2019, assuming an oil price of $60 when current prices are mid $50’s, forecasting oil production at 2.3m a day when this years average is 1.9m tells us these folk in government are taking us nowhere.”