Jose Mourinho ignored Manchester United players after being sacked by Ed Woodward, according to reports.

Mourinho saw his reign as Manchester United boss end on Tuesday with the club sacking him after a nightmare start to the season.

The Red Devils had spent over £400million on signings for the 55-year-old but he, ultimately, could not get his players on side.

In the wake of Mourinho’s sacking, more claims about his time as United boss are emerging.

It was already common knowledge that he had the lost the support of many of his players prior to his departure.

And the Daily Mail claim Mourinho ignored players upon being sacked.

Mourinho said his goodbyes at United’s Carrington training complex after the announcement.

He gave bottles of wine to two women in the canteen as a Christmas gift.

Mourinho also said goodbye to many of his United coaching staff, who will be moving on as well.

But the Daily Mail say he did not talk to his players, who instead trained under the gazes of Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.

Meanwhile, Mourinho has been backed to bounce back from his United nightmare by Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola.

“Nowadays, getting the sack is part of our job,” he said.

“It belongs to everyone: from the small coaches to the big ones.

“Knowing the character and personality of Jose, he’ll want to bounce back immediately, so I don’t know about that.”

And when asked for his general thoughts on Mourinho’s exit from Old Trafford, Zola continued: “Well, it’s never pleasant to see a coach being dismissed from a job.

“It’s not pleasant for anyone, especially not pleasant for somebody like Jose who has won so much in the game and done so much for this club.

“Sad, like many others.

“But I want to wish him all the best in the new adventure I’m sure he’ll have somewhere else.”