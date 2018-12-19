U.S. Embassy To Train Youths On Agric Entrepreneurship

U.S. Embassy will be partnering with an NGO known as R.H Equipped to train 150 unemployed youths in Katsina State on agricultural entrepreneurship.

Mr Rabiu Halilu, the Leader of the NGO, made this known in Daura, Kastina, on Wednesday.

Halilu said that 50 trainees were drawn from each of the three senatorial zones of the state, noting that the embassy had in February trained another 150 youths in Daura in the first phase of the programme and provided them with seed capital.

“Activities of the NGO are being sponsored by the U.S. Embassy. This is the second phase of the training in 2018. It is taking place in Kankiya LGA.

“The pilot programme was launched in Daura in February.

“The training is focused on four key areas that include crop production, animal science, agriculture value chain and food processing.

“Each participant would be provided with seed capital in accordance with his area of specialisation.

“Under agriculture value chain, the trainees will be exposed to flour mill processing, rice milling and meat processing as well as transportation of agricultural produce from production points to markets,’’ Halilu said.

He said that the crop production aspect of the training would include production of rice, wheat, millet, groundnut, sesame, cotton and vegetables.

Halilu said that the NGO would monitor the performances of the trainees, adding that there would be training on poultry production, goat, ship and cattle rearing.