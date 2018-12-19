US President Donald Trump defended his personal charity, the Trump Foundation, after the New York authorities said it had engaged in a “shocking pattern of illegality” and agreed to shut it down.

“The Trump Foundation has done great work and given away lots of money, both mine and others, to great charities over the years — with me taking NO fees, rent, salaries etc,” Trump tweeted.

The New York state attorney general painted a far different view of the Trump Foundation on Tuesday, saying it had been “little more than a checkbook to serve Trump’s business and political interests.”

Attorney general Barbara Underwood said it had been agreed with lawyers for the Trump Foundation that it would be dissolved and its remaining assets distributed to other charities.

Trump claimed he was being treated unfairly by partisan Democrats and was the victim of what he called a “total double standard of ‘justice.’”

In announcing that the Foundation would shut down, Underwood said it was “an important victory for the rule of law, making clear that there is one set of rules for everyone.”

She said there had been a “shocking pattern of illegality involving the Trump Foundation –- including unlawful coordination with the Trump presidential campaign, repeated and willful self-dealing, and much more.”