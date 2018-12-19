A-list Nigerian singer and Mavin Records first lady, Tiwa Savage, has replied a lady on social media who thinks she is overrated.

The Twitter user with the handle @Chitala_, after voicing her opinion, asked other tweeps what they thought.

However, while other opinions crept in, the artiste herself also gave her opinion, stating that grace brought her to this level.

“Anyone else think Tiwa Savage is overrated,” the Tweeter user had tweeted.

In her humble response, Tiwa wrote: “I don’t, I think she works hard and has the grace of God but hey what do I know.”

Despite her calm response, the lady, who still held on to her view, wrote in response: “It’s good to see she has a big following. My opinion stays unchanged. Thanks.”

Tiwatope Savage-Balogun, known as Tiwa Savage, made her name in Nigerian music in 2010 with a hybrid form of dance-pop that synthesizes Afropop, reggae, and contemporary R&B.