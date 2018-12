Egberi Papa One of Bayelsa, Timaya, has gifted a member of his Dem Mama Records King Perryy a brand new whip.

He took to his social media space to share the news saying: “Lil Christmas gift from CHULO @kingperryy u BOY. STOOPID.”

Timaya announced the signing of Continental Boy, King Perryy to his self-owned label, DM Records a few months ago.

King Perryy, whose real name is Anthony Offiah, is an Afro Dancehall recording artiste from Enugu, Nigeria.