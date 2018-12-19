Tension In Abule Egba As Vandals Cause Explosion (Video)

A pipeline at Abule Egba area of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city, exploded in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Concise News learned that the fire, which started at about 3:00 am, was caused by activities of pipeline vandals.

At the time of this report, it was uncertain if casualties have been recorded but residential and commercial houses are believed to have been affected.

Watch video of the explosion below…

This fire is far too much! We need help of fire safety in Abule Egba and eviron. Right now….

Pls rebroadcast…. The whole area is on fire! pic.twitter.com/S4zucwXVYv — TEA1 (@Easytop1) December 19, 2018

More to come…