Dr Dolor Entertainment lead music star, Teni, has released a tune to celebrate the yuletide season.

The “pray” crooner who is known to have risen unbelievably fast, titled the special tune “Christmas Is Here”.

In the artwork of the song, she had used a throwback picture of her taking a shot with a Father Christmas while at a tender age.

Teni is a is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, drummer and rapper is also called Teni the entertainer or Teni Makanaki.