Tottenham avenged their league defeat to Arsenal by booking their place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win at the Emirates.

Goals from Heung-min Son and Dele Alli gave Spurs victory over bitter rivals the Gunners on Wednesday night.

Son pounced onto Alli’s smart ball over the top to put Spurs in front after just 20 minutes at the Emirates.

Alli then coolly chipped it over keeper Petr Cech with the outside of his boot in the second half to make it 2-0.

The England midfielder was then hit on the head by a plastic bottle thrown from the crowd shortly after that goal.

It was a heated atmosphere at what was the second north London derby in 18 days; victory ensured Spurs made the last four for the first time since 2014-15, when they were beaten in the final by Chelsea.

Tottenham keeper Paulo Gazzaniga made two good saves in the first half – denying Henrikh Mkhitaryan from close range and later tipping Aaron Ramsey’s volley on to the post.

In the second half, Alexandre Lacazette hit the post and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s cross curled onto the top of the crossbar before Christian Eriksen’s fizzing shot was saved by Cech.

Arsenal had not lost back-to-back matches prior to this defeat since they were beaten by Manchester City and Chelsea in the Premier League back in August.