Sowore Sues NEDG, BON Over Exclusion From Vice Presidential Debate

Omoyele Sowore’s party, the African Action Congress (AAC), has dragged Nigeria Election Debate Group (NEDG) to court over the exclusion of its Vice-Presidential Candidate, Rabiu Rufai in the debate which held on December 14.

Inibehe Effiong, the National Legal Adviser of the party, in the company of AAC’s Deputy National Secretary, Joshua Adeoye filed the suit against the body at the FCT High Court in Maitama, Abuja.

Also listed as respondents in the case were the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) and its Chairman and CEO of Channels Television, John Momoh.

The AAC, through its National Legal Adviser, claimed that the exclusion of its vice presidential candidate in the debate was an act of discrimination and malice against the party and its candidates.

The party is praying the court to declare that the deployment of the state media apparatus by the organisers of the debate to the advantages of the five selected parties who participated in the debate and exclusion of its candidate contravenes Section 100(2) of the Electoral Act 2010.

AAC through its lawyer also filed a motion on notice for an order of injunction restraining the NEDG, BON and John Momoh from organising the Jan. 19, 2019 debate without including its presidential candidate.

Several documents, affidavit including nine exhibits were filed to accompany the lawsuit against the organizers of the debate.