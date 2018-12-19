Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is relishing the challenge of managing Manchester United.

Solskjaer was appointed United’s caretaker manager earlier this morning, less than 24 hours after Jose Mourinho was relieved of his duties.

The former Red Devils hitman takes over a United side who are currently occupying sixth place in the league and are a staggering 19 points behind table-toppers Liverpool.

The Norwegian is well aware of the monumental task which awaits him but nonetheless is looking forward to it.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the staff and everyone at the club.”

Solskjaer, 45, will remain in charge of United until the club ‘conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new full-time manager.’

Former United coach Mike Phelan will be Solsjkaer’s assistant, returning to Old Trafford five years after leaving the club.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is happy with the temporary appointment of Solskjaer and believes the former Molde boss and Phelan will ‘unite’ the fans.

He said: “Ole is a club legend with huge experience, both on the pitch and in coaching roles.

“His history at Manchester United means he lives and breathes the culture here and everyone at the club is delighted to have him and Mike Phelan back.

“We are confident they will unite the players and the fans as we head into the second half of the season.”

Modle’s administrative director Oysetin Neerland said: “Manchester United asked Molde FK to lend the manager is by itself an event, and not least a statement of trust for both Ole Gunnar and Molde FK.