The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Gida Mustapha, has slammed calls on lawmakers to boycott the presentation of the 2019 Appropriation Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made this known to newsmen on Tuesday after a meeting with the caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives.

Mustapha said: “It is also going to be totally out of place to boycott. This is a national responsibility; the President has to lay the budget as demanded by the Constitution. He’s going to do exactly that.”

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to present the budget proposal for 2019 during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) had asked members of the national assembly to boycott President Muhammadu Buhari’s proposed budget presentation on Wednesday.

However, CUPP, on Tuesday, withdrew its call on lawmakers to snub Wednesday joint session of the National Assembly.

In a statement to newsmen, the spokesperson of the coalition, Imo Ugochinyere, disclosed that CUPP backtracked following the intervention of Senate President Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and two unnamed former presidents.