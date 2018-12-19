Red Cross Trains For Emergency Response Against General Elections

Nigerian Red Cross Society has disclosed it is training volunteers ahead of the 2019 general elections to promptly respond to emergencies that may occur.

Mobalaji Onibudo, the immediate past chairman of the society in Lagos State, made the revelation on Wednesday in Lagos that the volunteers were undergoing training to intervene at the shortest notice.

“As usual, once elections are approaching, especially the general elections in the country, we always train volunteers.

“They are trained to ensure that they can intervene at the shortest notice and they are available in all divisions and local governments in case of any eventualities.

“Once they are alerted, you can be assured they will respond to the needful in terms of administering First Aid before moving them for proper medical attention,” Onibudo explained.

Also, Secretary of the branch, Mr Olakunle Lasisi, said training was also ongoing at the National Headquarters of the society.

“After that is achieved, we are going to step down the training to all the 20 local government areas in the state.

“We will be training all the Emergency First Aid (EFA) members in all the divisions so that we will be able attend to any emergency and respond more effectively,” he said.

Lasisi said further that essence of the training was for the team to respond to emergencies without creating any distraction.

“We don’t expect any incident, but we have to be on standby to respond effectively, peradventure any comes up,” Lasisi said.

He urged individuals, organisations and governments to come to the aid of the society to procure personal protective equipment (PPE) and an ambulance.