The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris has said that the Nigerian police is prepared for the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Idris said this on Tuesday while speaking at a two-day trainers’ workshop for senior police officers on election security management for the 2019 polls.

The IGP said: “This workshop is coming at the right time, it came at the right time.

“With the inputs from the Commissioners of Police, we have been having talks like this before, in addition to training like this. Definitely, it will cement some of the loopholes the police officers have during previous elections.

“Different people are entitled to their opinions. Under the IGP, the elections that were conducted in Ekiti and Osun states, foreign media made issues about it.

“If we can take that as a standard, that will be a plus for the police force. But we should be fair and neutral in our conduct.”