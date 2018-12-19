Police Reportedly Arrest Sonnie Badu In United Kingdom

Popular Ghanaian singer, Sonnie Badu, has reportedly been arrested in the United Kingdom, U.K, for illegally possessing a gun.

According to new reports that have begun making the rounds on social media, a video footage that was shared, showing the musician spotted in handcuffs and seated in a police vehicle with a Police Officer.

Amidst this, the singer seem unnerved by the situation while in custody of the police.

The reason why the gospel singer was wielding a gun and whether the gun was registered or not, is yet to be known but his somewhat emotionless self in the custody of the police.

Due to this, there has been mixed reaction amidst people wondering if perhaps, he wasn’t really arrested or it’s just a publicity stunt or a video shoot.

Badu is one of the few African Gospel artiste to establish and grow a church in the US and he is reportedly the only African Gospel artiste to fill up a stadium in the states to capacity.

See video